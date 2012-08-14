FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand Bangchak says to build new CDU, replace fire-hit unit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand Bangchak says to build new CDU, replace fire-hit unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to build a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Bangkok refinery within the next two years to replace a smaller unit that was damaged by fire in July, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The new unit will have a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), Bangchak’s President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told Reuters. He did not elaborate on the unit’s cost or start-up date.

Until the new unit is ready, the company will continue to operate the existing 80,000 bpd unit which it plans to restart in mid-October after repairs, he said.

Bangchak could then resume crude imports in November, Anusorn said.

The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) CDU was damaged by a fire in July. Bangchak has another CDU at the 120,000 bpd refinery.

Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.