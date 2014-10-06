UPDATE 2-Bangkok Airways launches $604 mln IPO; price range seen lower than expected

* IPO price range set at 23-27 baht (70-80 U.S. cents) per share

* Airline to offer 520 mln new shares, existing shareholder 210 mln

* Thai stock market, tourism weak (Adds detail, comments by company president)

By Pisit Changplayngam and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangkok Airways Co Ltd launched on Monday an up to $604 million initial public offering that people familiar with the deal said was priced lower than previous plans as prospects for a pick-up in tourism remain weak.

Bangkok Airways, which competes with the national carrier Thai Airways International PCL and a host of budget airlines, plans to sell 520 million new shares at between 23 baht and 27 baht (70-80 U.S. cents) each via the IPO, raising up to $429 million, President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said in a statement.

Puttipong’s sister, Paramaporn, would sell an additional 210 million shares via the deal, Pichet Sithi-Amnuai, president of Bualuang Securities, one of the IPO’s joint global co-ordinators, told reporters.

People familiar with the offer said the price per share was lower than the airline had initially targeted, as the tourist industry is still struggling to shake off the impact of months of political unrest. Bangkok Airways had initially planned to raise $500 million via the primary portion of the offer, the sources had said.

“The airline has decided to set the price range not so high in order to attract investors’ interest,” a broker involved in marketing the IPO told Reuters. He said the recent decline in the Thai stock market was also behind the lower pricing.

Thailand is still under martial law after a May 22 coup and that has made many tourists think twice about visiting.

Authorities have also expressed concern over the impact of the murder of two British backpackers on an industry that accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.

Tourists arriving in Thailand fell 11.9 percent in August from a year earlier after a 10.9 percent drop in July, and the industry has yet to recover from the slump in visitors during the months of sometimes violent street protests.

Bangkok Airways owns several airports in Thailand, including the one at tourist resort Samui. The airline said it plans to spend the proceeds of the IPO on expanding its fleet, buying engines and spare parts, and renovating aircraft hangers at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport and Samui airport.

“The capital raising will help strengthen our financial position and support our future growth,” president Puttipong said.

The subscription period will be Oct. 14-24 and the stock is expected to begin trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Nov. 3, the firm said. The final pricing of the shares will be announced on Oct. 17

Bualuang Securities, a brokerage subsidiary of Bangkok Bank PCL, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and DBS are joint global co-ordinators of the IPO.

Bangkok Airways describes itself as a “boutique airline”. It flies to more than 20 cities in Thailand and has licences to fly to Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Bangladesh and the Maldives.

The airline competes with Thai Airways’ subsidiary Thai Smile and budget carriers, such as Nok Airlines PCL and Thai AirAsia, majority owned by Asia Aviation PCL.