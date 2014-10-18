FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Airways sets IPO price at 25 baht/share -sources
October 18, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Bangkok Airways sets IPO price at 25 baht/share -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways Co Ltd has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 25 baht (0.77 U.S. cents) per share, as it raises 13 billion baht ($401 million) to fund expansion, people with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

The IPO price was in the middle of the range of 23 and 27 baht, the sources, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

Bangkok Airways, which describes itself as a “boutique airline”, plans to sell 520 million new shares, or a stake of 24.8 percent.

The sale proceeds will go to expand its fleet, buy engines and spare parts and renovate aircraft hangers at the Suvarnabhumi and Samui international airports, the airline has said. ($1=32.40 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

