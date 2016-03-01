FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangkok Bank says not yet approved loan guarantee for Jasmine
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bangkok Bank says not yet approved loan guarantee for Jasmine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank will decide whether to provide a loan guarantee for Jasmine International PCL’s 4G license financing only after it has seen the firm’s new business model and the payment terms set by the telecoms regulator, Chansak Fuangfu, the bank’s executive director, said on Tuesday.

Thai broadband operator Jasmine, a relative newcomer to mobile telecoms, outbid market leaders Advanced Info Service Pcl and Total Access Communication Pcl last year to win the 4G licences.

It needs $2.1 billion to pay for the license to offer faster 4G mobile data.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.