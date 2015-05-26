Bangkok Bank says cuts all lending rates after central bank rate cut

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s largest lender by assets, has cut all lending rates by 125-250 basis points after the central bank lowered its policy rate in April and following cuts by three other major banks.

Bangkok Bank’s minimum lending rate (MLR) has been reduced by 125 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent, while the minimum retail rate (MRR) was cut by 250 bps to 7.875 percent, the bank announced on its website (www.bangkokbank.com) on Tuesday.

The bank’s minimum overdraft rate (MOR) was cut by 125 bps to 7.375 percent but its deposit rates were unchanged, it said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)