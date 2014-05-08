FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Bangkok Bank cuts 2014 loan growth target to 3-5 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 4:12 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Bangkok Bank cuts 2014 loan growth target to 3-5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand’s largest lender by assets, has cut its 2014 loan growth target to 3-5 percent from 5 percent to reflect the weaker economic outlook and the impact from prolonged political unrest.

The revision was based on assumption that the country’s economy will grow 2 percent this year and the bank’s non-performing loans will remain stable at the current level of about 2 percent of total loans at the end of this year, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich told reporters at a sideline of a marketing event.

Separately, Teeranun Srihong, president of Kasikornbank , said the country’s fourth-largest lender is maintaining its 2014 loan growth target of 8 percent due to strong demand from large corporate clients, especially in the infrastructure, energy and export sectors.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.