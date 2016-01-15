FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Bank aims for 2016 loan growth of 3-5 pct
January 15, 2016

Bangkok Bank aims for 2016 loan growth of 3-5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thai lender Bangkok Bank Pcl said on Friday it was aiming for loan growth of 3-5 percent this year based on a GDP growth forecast of 3.5-4.0 percent.

“The Thai economy this year will be driven by investment led by the government along with the private sector,” Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich told reporters.

The government has accelerated approvals for investment projects and offered various incentives to help support Thailand’s fledging economy as exports and domestic demand remain sluggish.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Edwina Gibbs

