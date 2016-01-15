Bangkok Bank aims for 2016 loan growth of 3-5 pct

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thai lender Bangkok Bank Pcl said on Friday it was aiming for loan growth of 3-5 percent this year based on a GDP growth forecast of 3.5-4.0 percent.

“The Thai economy this year will be driven by investment led by the government along with the private sector,” Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich told reporters.

The government has accelerated approvals for investment projects and offered various incentives to help support Thailand’s fledging economy as exports and domestic demand remain sluggish.