Thai Bangkok Bank cuts 2014 loan growth target to 2 pct
September 17, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Bangkok Bank cuts 2014 loan growth target to 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangkok Bank has lowered its 2014 loan growth target to 2 percent to reflect a slower GDP growth estimate of 1.5-2.0 percent, the bank’s chairman said on Wednesday.

The bank has previously set a loan growth target of 4-5 percent, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters.

Non-performing loans in the banking system were expected to increase this year as some industries, including shrimp-related businesses, could not repay their debt, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

