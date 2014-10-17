FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Bank third quarter net profit up 7 pct, beats forecast
October 17, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Bangkok Bank third quarter net profit up 7 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest lender, Bangkok Bank said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 7 percent as improved net interest margins and non-interest income helped to offset higher loan-loss provisions.

Net profit was 9.57 billion baht ($296 million) for the July-September quarter, higher than the average 8.8 billion baht forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

At the end of September, non-performing loans were at 2.3 percent of total loans, up from 2.2 percent at the end of 2013 as some medium and large-sized clients were affected by the weak economy and fierce competition, the bank said in a statement.

Loans dropped 0.6 percent in the first nine months of 2014 as the economic recovery was slower than expected.

The bank said it expected a positive impact from government investment due to start in the middle of next year, while businesses are waiting for a clearer sign of economic recocery. ($1 = 32.3800 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn. Editing by Jane Merriman)

