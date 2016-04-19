Bangkok Bank's first-quarter profit drops nearly 12 pct as bad debt surges

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand’s top lender by assets, reported an 11.6 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, from a year earlier, on Tuesday as a surge in bad debt prompted it to book higher loan loss provisions.

Net profit at 8.32 billion baht ($239 million) for the January-March quarter was however slightly higher than an average forecast of 8.25 billion baht in a Reuters poll.

Profits rose 8.3 percent from the previous quarter, the bank said in a statement.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) jumped 30 percent from a year earlier to 62 billion baht, the highest level since 2007, pushing the bank’s bad debt ratio up to 2.9 percent of total lending at the end of March, up from 2.8 percent at end December, it said.

Bangkok Bank aims for loan growth of 3 to 5 percent this year but saw loan growth of only 0.3 percent in the quarter, while its provisions increased by 22 percent.

The Thai banking sector has suffered from sluggish loan demand and rising bad debt as weak exports and subdued domestic demand drag on Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

Last month, the Thai central bank cut its 2016 growth forecast to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent.

Tracking other major banks, Bangkok Bank cut its minimum lending rate on April 5 to help boost the economy. Analysts say the rate cut is likely to drag on the bank’s net interest margin and profits from the second quarter.

Seventh-ranked TMB Bank reported a 28 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Tuesday with NPLs rising to 3.11 percent of total lending at the end of March, from 2.99 percent at end December. ($1 = 34.8300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Susan Fenton)