FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai lender Bangkok Bank Q4 net profit up 14 pct on year
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Thai lender Bangkok Bank Q4 net profit up 14 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank PCL, Thailand’s largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 14 percent due to higher loan growth, rising fee income and lower provision expenses.

Net profit was 8.76 billion baht for the October-December quarter, missing the 9 billion baht forecasts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This compared with 7.69 billion baht a year earlier and 9.57 billion baht in the previous quarter.

It posted a net profit of 36.33 billion baht for the whole 2014, up 1.2 percent from a year earlier, with loan growth up only 1.7 percent.

The Thai banking sector posted slow loan growth last year due to weak exports and lower spending after months of domestic political unrest. Analysts expect loan growth to accelerate this year, boosted by improving economy and government’s planned spending on infrastructure projects. ($1 = 32.64 Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merrimam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.