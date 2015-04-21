FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Bank Q1 net profit up 4.9 pct, beats forecast
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 12:26 PM / in 2 years

Bangkok Bank Q1 net profit up 4.9 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 21 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s largest lender by assets, said its first quarter net profit rose 4.9 percent due to an increase in fee income, although loan growth was curbed by a sluggish economy.

Net profit was 9.41 billion baht ($290 million) for the January-March quarter, higher than the 8.9 billion baht forecasts by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Loans rose 1.6 percent on the year, but dropped 0.4 percent on the quarter, while non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.2 percent of total lending, versus 2.1 percent at the end of 2014, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The top lender aims for loan growth of 3-5 percent this year. ($1 = 32.40 Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens

