Thai top lender Bangkok Bank Q2 down 10.8 pct, misses forecast

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest lender, Bangkok Bank, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit dropped 10.8 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to decline in gains on investments and rising expenses.

Net profit was 7.2 billion baht ($205.77 million) for the April-June quarter, lower than the average forecast of 8.3 billion baht by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 3.1 percent of total lending at end-June, up from 2.9 percent end-March, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 34.9900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)