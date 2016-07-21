FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Thai top lender Bangkok Bank Q2 down 10.8 pct, misses forecast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Thai top lender Bangkok Bank Q2 down 10.8 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest lender, Bangkok Bank, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit dropped 10.8 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to decline in gains on investments and rising expenses.

Net profit was 7.2 billion baht ($205.77 million) for the April-June quarter, lower than the average forecast of 8.3 billion baht by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 3.1 percent of total lending at end-June, up from 2.9 percent end-March, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 34.9900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.