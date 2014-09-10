FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Dusit seeks to raise $311 mln in convertible bonds - term sheet
September 10, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Bangkok Dusit seeks to raise $311 mln in convertible bonds - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Thai hospital operator Bangkok Dusit Medical Services is selling 10 billion baht ($311 million) in zero-coupon convertible bonds, according to a term sheet.

The maturity period for the bonds is five years, with an investor put option at the end of the third year, the sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The bonds are being marketed with a yield to put/maturity of 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent and a conversion premium of 15-20 percent to the reference share price of 18.30 baht.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Phatra Securities and Siam Commercial Bank are joint bookrunners. (1 US dollar = 32.1700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Editing by Pravin Char)

