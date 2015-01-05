FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Dusit denies report Malaysia's IHH Healthcare will buy a stake
#Healthcare
January 5, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Bangkok Dusit denies report Malaysia's IHH Healthcare will buy a stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BGH) on Monday denied a newspaper report that Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd would buy a stake in Thailand’s largest listed hospital operator.

The Star reported that IHH Healthcare was looking to buy a stake of 11.5 percent in the Thai hospital firm.

“BGH has not been contacted by IHH Healthcare about buying a stake,” Chief Financial Officer Narumol Noi-Am told Reuters.

The Thai firm has no plan to issue new shares to the Malaysian operator and BGH has no information its major shareholders will sell their stakes, she added in response to the Malaysian newspaper report.

The report sent BGH shares up 4.65 percent by the close on Monday, while the benchmark Thai index was down 0.96 percent. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
