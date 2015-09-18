FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangkok Dusit sees net profit growth of 12 to 13 pct in 2015-2016
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 18, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Bangkok Dusit sees net profit growth of 12 to 13 pct in 2015-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bangkok Dusit Medical Service Pcl, Thailand’s largest hospital group, expects net profit to grow 12 percent to 13 percent on average in 2015-16, driven by higher patient numbers, especially from China and Japan, an executive said on Friday.

The company is looking for opportunities to buy assets, especially in Asia, and plans to have 50 hospitals by 2016-2017 from 42 now, Chatree Duangnet, chief operating officer for medical affairs, told reporters at a sideline of a seminar.

The proportion of foreign tourists is expected to rise to half of the total over the next five year from 30 percent now, Chatree said, adding that there had been limited impact on the company’s operations from a bomb blast in Bangkok on Aug. 17. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.