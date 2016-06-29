Thailand's biggest hospital operator targets 10 pct revenue rise

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BDMS) said on Wednesday it is aiming for a 10 percent rise in revenue this year as Thailand's largest hospital operator expands capacity to draw international patients.

Thailand's healthcare sector, which normally grows at a rate two to three times quicker than the country's gross domestic product, is widely expected to benefit from rising demand from neighbouring countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia where healthcare is less developed.

BDMS expects its number of hospitals to rise to 50 with 9,000 beds by 2020 from 43 with more than 7,000 beds now, Chatree Duangnet, chief operating officer for medical affairs, told Reuters.

With revenue of 63 billion baht ($1.79 billion) in 2015, BDMS will spend about 10 percent of annual revenue a year upgrading and expanding facilities, he said.

"We will continue to see growth of international patient numbers from countries in ASEAN," Chatree said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

BDMS will focus more on China, Australia and the Asia-Pacific after 2020, he said.

After several acquisitions in recent years, BDMS operates and manages hospitals serving middle- to high-income patients as well as hospitals operating under the national health security scheme.

The company has upgraded nine high-end hospitals including one in Cambodia's Phnom Penh to better serve international patients and expatriates.

The proportion of foreign patients at all of BDMS hospitals is likely to rise to 40 percent of the total by 2018 from 30 percent now, and the company plans to focus on high-margin services such as cancer treatment, heart, bone and brain surgery, Chatree said.

BDMS aims to boost its profit margin to 24 percent by 2018 from 22 percent now, he also said.

International patient revenue comes primarily from Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Myanmar and Britain, Chatree said.

Despite a decline in global oil prices, revenue from Middle East patients rose 6 percent in the first quarter, while the company posted strong growth from patients in Cambodia, China and Germany, he said. ($1 = 35.2100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)