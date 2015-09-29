FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai subway, tollway operators to complete merger in Q4
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Thai subway, tollway operators to complete merger in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangkok Metro Pcl and Bangkok Expressway Pcl expect their merger to be completed in the fourth quarter, delayed from the third quarter, pending approval from the cabinet, a company official said on Tuesday.

The cabinet is expected to approve the merger in October, enabling them to set up a new entity called Bangkok Expressway Metro Pcl, Payao Marittanaporn, managing director of Bangkok Expressway Pcl told reporters.

The new entity is expected to have combined assets of about 100 billion baht ($2.74 billion) and shares will start trading on the Thai bourse in December or January, Payao said.

$1 = 36.4600 baht Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.