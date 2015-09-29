Thai subway, tollway operators to complete merger in Q4

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangkok Metro Pcl and Bangkok Expressway Pcl expect their merger to be completed in the fourth quarter, delayed from the third quarter, pending approval from the cabinet, a company official said on Tuesday.

The cabinet is expected to approve the merger in October, enabling them to set up a new entity called Bangkok Expressway Metro Pcl, Payao Marittanaporn, managing director of Bangkok Expressway Pcl told reporters.

The new entity is expected to have combined assets of about 100 billion baht ($2.74 billion) and shares will start trading on the Thai bourse in December or January, Payao said.