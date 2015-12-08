FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai govt approves planned merger of subway, tollway operators
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 8, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Thai govt approves planned merger of subway, tollway operators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Thai cabinet on Tuesday approved a merger plan between tollway operator Bangkok Expressway Pcl and subway firm Bangkok Metro Pcl , government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said.

“The proposed merger should help strengthen the economy because private companies will be in a stronger position,” Sansern told reporters.

The merger is part of a restructuring of construction firm Ch Karnchang but needed government approval as both firms receive contracts from state agencies to operate tollway and subway networks, mostly in Bangkok.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.