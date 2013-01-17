FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Bank 2012 net profit up 21 pct, meets forecasts
January 17, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Bangkok Bank 2012 net profit up 21 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s top lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in annual net profit for 2012 on Thursday, boosted by strong loan demand from businesses.

The bank reported a net profit of 33 billion baht ($1.11 billion), up from 27.34 billion a year earlier. It had been expected to show a profit of 32.8 billion baht, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank’s lending grew 9.1 percent in 2012, it said in a statement. ($1 = 29.8600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

