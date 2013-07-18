FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Bank Q2 net profit up 18 pct, beats forecasts
July 18, 2013 / 10:13 AM / in 4 years

Bangkok Bank Q2 net profit up 18 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand’s largest lender by assets, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, driven by loan demand from corporate clients and a gain from a reversal of provisions from a state asset management firm.

Bangkok Bank posted April-June a net profit of 10.3 billion baht ($331 million), up from 8.66 billion a year earlier. That beat the average forecast of 9.5 billion baht from 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

Like other banks, the top lender is expected to book a gain from asset sales to state-owned Thai Asset Management Corporation, which was set up in 2001 to help clean up bad debts as a result of the 1997 financial crisis.

Bangkok Bank, which aims for 2013 loan growth of 6-8 percent, is expected to benefit from a credit upcycle and expansion by Thai companies. The slowdown in export growth has had a limited impact on earnings of major banks.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $12.4 billion, have dropped 12 percent in the past three months, underperforming a 5 percent fall on the main Thai index. ($1 = 31.08 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

