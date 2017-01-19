Bangkok Bank 2016 net profit falls 6.9 pct, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's top lender by assets, reported a 6.9 percent fall in 2016 net profit due mainly to higher operating costs and lower non-interest income.

Net profit was 31.8 billion baht ($899 million) last year, compared with the average forecast of 32.6 billion baht from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank's non-performing loans stood at 3.2 percent of total lending at the end of 2016.