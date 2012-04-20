FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok Bank Q1 net profit up 25 pct, meets forecasts
April 20, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Bangkok Bank Q1 net profit up 25 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top lender, Bangkok Bank, reported a 25 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday as provisions and operating costs fell and corporate demand boosted its lending growth.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted a January-March net profit of 8.08 billion baht ($262 million), or 4.24 baht per share, up from 6.47 billion a year earlier, which matched average forecasts of 8 billion baht by 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Earnings growth should continue in the next quarters as country’s economy should boost lending demand from corporate and public sectors, but the banking sector’s interest margins are likely to come under pressure from rising deposit fees and fierce competition, analysts said.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $12 billion, have risen 26 percent in the past three months, outperforming a 12 percent rise in the broader market.

Before the earnings announcement, the stock ended up 0.52 percent on Friday while the market was 0.78 percent higher. ($1 = 30.8750 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

