Bangkok Dusit's key shareholders selling $740 mln in stock-IFR
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Bangkok Dusit's key shareholders selling $740 mln in stock-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Key shareholders of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services are selling a combined 13.7 percent stake in the hospital firm in a deal to raise as much as $740 million in Thailand’s biggest equity trade this year, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The sellers include the company’s third-biggest shareholder, Satit Viddayakorn, who is selling his 9.95 percent stake, and director Pongsak Viddayakorn, who is offloading a 0.88 percent stake.

The deal comprised a total of 212.2 million shares, which will be sold at an indicative price range of 104 Thai baht to 107 Thai baht each, or 2.3 percent to 5.0 percent below Tuesday’s closing price, IFR reported, citing a term sheet.

Bualuang Securities and Credit Suisse are joint global co-ordinators. Credit Suisse is also the sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
