BRIEF-Bangkok Dusit says 2014 revenue to miss target

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl

* 2014 revenue to be slightly lower than 12 percent target, mainly due to decline in the number of foreign patients after months of domestic political unrest, President Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, tells reporters

* Says aims for 12 percent growth in 2015

* Plans to spend about 10 percent of revenue to expand business and for acquisition

