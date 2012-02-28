FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bangkok Expressway aims for 2012 rev growth of 3 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Bangkok Expressway aims for 2012 rev growth of 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangkok Expressway Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue growth of 3 percent, but unsure if it will report growth in net profit due to rising costs, Managing Director Payao Marittanaporn told reporters

* Expects traffic volume growth of 4 percent in 2012

* Plans to offer at least 4 billion baht ($131 million) of three-year bonds this year

* Thailand’s top tollway operator reported a net profit of 1.4 billion baht for 2011, down from 1.8 billion a year earlier($1 = 30.45 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.