FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh announces $2.1 bln in credit to boost food output
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh announces $2.1 bln in credit to boost food output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, July 27 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s central bank said on Monday it would provide 164 billion taka ($2.1 billion) in credits to private banks in the 2015-2016 fiscal year to foster increased food production and help maintain economic growth.

Central bank governor Atiur Rahman announced the move for the 2015-2016 fiscal year -- July to June -- at a gathering with chief executives of state-own and private commercial banks as well as foreign lenders.

He said the agricultural credit disbursement target for banks has been set at a level 5.47 percent higher than the previous year to cope with rising demand.

In the previous fiscal year, 3.2 million farmers had received credits including more than 200,000 women.

“All banks, public, private and foreign, will distribute agricultural loans to farmers as part of the central bank’s drive for financial inclusiveness,” Atiur told Reuters. “If any bank misses a target, it will be penalised.”

He said priorities included creating a sustainable farm credit system that would ensure timely and transparent disbursements to farmers at a special interest rate of 4 percent applied to oil seeds, maize, pulse and spices.

$1=77.80 taka Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.