Cargo plane crashes into Bay of Bengal, three Ukrainians killed
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 9, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Cargo plane crashes into Bay of Bengal, three Ukrainians killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, March 9 (Reuters) - A cargo plane crashed into Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, killing three crew including the pilot and leaving one survivor, a police official said.

Mohammad Aslam Hossein, officer-in-charge of Cox’s Bazar Police station, said all involved were Ukrainian nationals.

The private cargo plane crashed 1 km off the Nazirertek coast, 415 km (260 miles) south east of the capital Dhaka.

It was carrying around 1,200 boxes of baby shrimp.

Wing Commander Chowdhury Ziaul Kabir, director of flight safe and regulation at Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, said that after take-off from Cox’s Bazar airport for western Jessore airport the pilot informed control tower that they were having problems before communication with the plane was cut off. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir and Mohammad Nurul Islam from Cox’s Bazar Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

