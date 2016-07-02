Bangladesh army says 26 killed in Dhaka cafe, most by sharp weapons

DHAKA, July 2 (Reuters) - The attack on a cafe in the Bangladeshi capital left 26 people dead including six armed attackers, the Bangladesh army said on Saturday, most killed with sharp weapons.

Army Brigadier General Naim Asraf Chowdhury told a news conference 13 people were rescued including one Japanese and two Sri Lankans.

The army concluded an operation to clear the cafe on Saturday after a 12-hour siege that began when gunmen stormed the restaurant, which was popular with foreigners, on Friday night.