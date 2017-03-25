UPDATE 1-Somali forces clash with pirates, free Indian ship crew - officials
MOGADISHU, April 12 Somali security forces clashed with a pirate gang early on Wednesday and freed nine seamen kidnapped on an Indian cargo this month, officials said.
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
The explosion in Sylhet district came just a day after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a security checkpost near the country's main airport. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Gareth Jones)
SHANGHAI, April 12 China will soon release details of ambitious ownership reform plans at central government-owned firms, including telecom giant China Unicom and China Eastern Airlines, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.