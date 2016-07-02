FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh police storm restaurant to rescue hostages, gunfight on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 2 (Reuters) - Bangladeshi police stormed a Dhaka restaurant on Saturday to free 20 hostages, including several foreigners, that were trapped inside after gunmen had launched an attack on the upscale eatery late on Friday night, an official said.

"Our commandos have stormed into the restaurant. Intense gunfighting on," Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, a deputy director at the Rapid Action Battalion force, told Reuters. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Writing by Tommy Wilkes. Editing by Bill Tarrant.)

