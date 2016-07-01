FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
IS news agency says IS affiliates claim Bangladesh cafe attack
July 1, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

IS news agency says IS affiliates claim Bangladesh cafe attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 1 (Reuters) - A news agency run by Islamic State said the militant group's affiliates were responsible for an attack on a cafe in Bangladesh on Friday, where gunmen were holding hostages as police laid siege to the building.

A tweet from the Amaq news agency also said more than 20 people had been killed in the attack in Dhaka. Bangladeshi police however reported only that two police had been shot dead and said they were trying to free the hostages peacefully. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Andrew Roche)

