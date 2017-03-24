WRAPUP 6-China's Xi urges peaceful resolution of N.Korea tension in call with Trump
* U.S., China leaders discuss North Korea again in phone call
CAIRO, March 24 Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack carried out at a checkpoint near Bangladesh's international airport on Friday, saying it had killed several police officers.
The militant group said it also wounded many officers in the blast, in a statement published on supporters' social media accounts. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Andrew Heavens)
MOGADISHU, April 12 Somali security forces clashed with a pirate gang early on Wednesday and freed nine seamen kidnapped on an Indian cargo this month, officials said.