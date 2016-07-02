FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Nine Italians confirmed dead in Dhaka attack, one missing: govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Nine Italians were killed in Friday's attack by Islamist militants in the Bangladeshi capital, with another Italian still unaccounted for, Italy's foreign minister said on Saturday.

The militants killed 20 people, most of them foreigners, inside an upmarket restaurant in Dhaka before security forces stormed the building and ended a 12-hour standoff on Saturday.

"We have identified nine (Italians) killed, there is another person who is missing and could be hiding himself or could be among wounded people ... we are looking for him," Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

