TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - A Japanese government spokesman said on Saturday that 12 people had been resuced from a restaurant in Dhaka that was attacked by gunmen, according to Bangladeshi police.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said two of the people rescued were foreigners but it was uncertain whether or not Japanese citizens were among the rescued. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Nick Macfie)