a year ago
Bangladesh home minister says Dhaka gunmen made no demands
July 3, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Bangladesh home minister says Dhaka gunmen made no demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, July 3 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's home minister said on Sunday militants who killed 20 people in a Dhaka restaurant had not made any demands and one of the persons taken alive by police was only a suspect.

Asaduzzaman Khan also told Reuters that three of the six gunmen killed were under 22 years of age.

He denied that Islamic State had had any role in the attack as claimed and said he did not believe the incident would have any impact on the country's vital garments industry. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Serajul Quadir in Dhaka; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
