a year ago
Six gunmen killed, 13 hostages rescued in Dhaka operation - official
July 2, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Six gunmen killed, 13 hostages rescued in Dhaka operation - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Six gunmen were killed and 13 hostages, including three foreigners, were rescued on Saturday during a police operation inside a Dhaka restaurant that came under attack, Indian television channel Times Now reported.

Gunmen attacked the upscale cafe in the diplomatic area of Dhaka late on Friday and had been holding about 20 hostages, including foreigners, before police poured into the building to try to free those stuck inside. At least two police were killed, authorities said. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

