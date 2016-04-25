FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two people killed in Bangladesh in suspected Islamists attack
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Two people killed in Bangladesh in suspected Islamists attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, April 25 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants hacked to death two people, including an editor of a transgender magazine, in the Bangladeshi capital on Monday, police said.

The attack came two days after a university professor was killed in a similar fashion on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Islamic State.

One of the victims, Julhas Mannan, ran a transgender magazine “Rupban”, a police official said, adding that three people came to their apartment in Dhaka posing as couriers and attacked them with sharp weapons.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Muslim-majority country has seen a surge in violent attacks over the past few months in which liberal activists, members of minority Muslim sects and other religious groups have been targeted.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.