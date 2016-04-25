FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns 'barbaric attack' on Bangladesh gay rights activist
#Target LGBT
April 25, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. condemns 'barbaric attack' on Bangladesh gay rights activist

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The United States is outraged by the “barbaric attack” on a leading gay rights activist in Bangladesh, who was hacked to death at his apartment along with a friend, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

“We are outraged by the barbaric attack on Mr. Xulhaz Mannan, a beloved member of our embassy family and a courageous advocate for LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) rights, human rights, actually,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said he did not know the motivation for the killing, adding that Mannan had done work for the U.S. Agency for International Development. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
