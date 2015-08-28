FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh arrests two more suspects over killing of secular blogger
August 28, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh arrests two more suspects over killing of secular blogger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladeshi police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the killing of an online critic of religious militancy.

Militants have targeted secularist writers in Bangladesh in recent years, while the government has tried to crack down on hardline Islamist groups seeking to make the South Asian nation of 160 million people a sharia-based state.

Four bloggers were hacked to death in the Muslim-majority nation this year.

Earlier this month, three militants, including a British citizen, were arrested for masterminding the killings of two bloggers, Avijit Roy and Ananta Bijoy Das.

In February, machete-wielding assailants killed Roy, 43, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin and critic of religious militancy, and seriously injured his wife and fellow blogger, Rafida Bonya Ahmed.

Das, 33, was killed in a similar fashion when he headed to work at a bank in the northeastern district of Sylhet on May 12.

Two brothers had been arrested from Sylhet for their role in the killing of blogger Das, a senior police official said on Friday.

Last night, police said they also arrested two members of Ansarullah Bangla Team for alleged involvement in the killing of blogger Niloy Chatterjee on Aug. 7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
