FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Local al Qaeda claims February murder of US citizen in Bangladesh-SITE
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 3, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Local al Qaeda claims February murder of US citizen in Bangladesh-SITE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, May 3 (Reuters) - The leader of al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) claimed responsibility for the murder of a U.S. citizen hacked to death in Bangladesh in February and the deaths of other “blasphemers” in the region, SITE Intelligence Group reported on Sunday.

Bangladeshi police stood by their assessment that the murder of blogger Avijit Roy, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was the work of a local militant group called Ansarullah Bangla Team which claimed responsibility shortly after the attack.

“Now we have to investigate whether this Team is working as the branch of al Qaeda,” said Dhaka police chief Muhammad Habibur Rahman.

Avijit, who wrote a blog that highlighted humanist and rationalist ideas and condemned religious extremism, was hacked to death in Dhaka on Feb. 26. His family said radical Islamists were to blame.

SITE, which monitors Internet messages posted by jihadist groups, said AQIS leader Asim Umar made his claim in a 9-minute video, listing several people killed in Bangladesh and Pakistan. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.