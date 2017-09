People who sustained injuries in a series of blasts are surrounded by their relatives at a hospital in Dhaka October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

DUBAI (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for bombings that targeted Shi’ites in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on Saturday, the monitor group SITE said.

It cited Islamic State as saying “soldiers of the Caliphate in Bangladesh” detonated explosive devices in Dhaka during “polytheist rituals”.