UPDATE 1-Bangladesh budget targets creaking infrastructure

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA, June 2 (Reuters) - Garment exporter Bangladesh on Thursday unveiled a 3.41 trillion taka ($43 billion) budget for fiscal 2016/17, stepping up spending on its poor infrastructure that has held back growth and deterred investment.

Spending on development needs, such as transport and power, would rise about 31 percent from the current fiscal year to 1.23 trillion taka ($16 billion), Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith told parliament, while overall spending would increase 15 percent in the year from July 1.

Bangladesh now spends only two to three percent of GDP on such investment.

Poor infrastructure is often cited as one of the major hindrances to growth in the South Asian country of 160 million people. Its $26 billion garment trade is vital, with low wages and duty-free access to Western markets helping to make the country the world's largest apparel exporter after China.

The budget aims to boost growth to 7.2 percent, versus 7 percent this year, which picked up from 6.5 percent the previous year when political unrest crippled the economy.

The government expects inflation to ease to 5.8 percent in 2016/17 from 6.2 percent targeted for this fiscal year, Muhith, 83, said as he presented his eighth consecutive budget.

He proposed to reduce the tax rate for the garment sector from 35 percent to 20 percent.

"The readymade garment sector is one of the main sectors of Bangladesh among the export-oriented industry. The sector plays an important role in employment generation and contributes a lot to GDP," Muhith said.

Garment exporters worry about profit margins being squeezed due to increased compliance costs in the wake of the 2013 Rana Plaza factory collapse in which more than 1,100 people died, and a push from buyers to further reduce costs. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)