FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh to produce 5,000 MW by nuclear by 2030
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 7, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Bangladesh to produce 5,000 MW by nuclear by 2030

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, June 7 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will produce 5,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from nuclear energy by 2030, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith told parliament while presenting the budget for the fiscal year to June 2013.

Listing a number of plans to augment electricity production in this energy-starved country, he said that to meet the growing demand for power, Bangladesh will import 250 MW electricity from India by 2013.

“In addition, (the) import of electricity from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan is also under consideration,” Muhith said.

He said steps had been taken to construct coal-based power plants with a capacity to produce 2,938 MW electricity, under joint-venture investments, by 2016.

The demand for electricity in the country now stands at 7,518 MW while it produces 6,066 MW, leaving 1,452 MW shortages a day.

Bangladesh will allocate 5.0 percent of its total expenditure for power and energy, the minister said. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.