FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Garment factory building collapses in Bangladesh, 25 dead - TV
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Garment factory building collapses in Bangladesh, 25 dead - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, April 24 (Reuters) - An eight-storey block housing garment factories and a shopping centre collapsed on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital on Wednesday, killing at least 25 people and injuring more than 500, the Ntv television news channel reported.

Fire fighters and army personnel were working at the Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka, to rescue people who were trapped inside, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, officer in charge of the area’s police station told Reuters.

He said factory owners appeared to have ignored a warning not to allow workers into the building after a crack was detected in the block the previous day.

Bangladesh’s booming garment industry has been plagued by fires and other accidents for years. In November last year, 112 workers were killed in a blaze at a factory in an industrial suburb of Dhaka.

Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Edititng by John Chalmers and Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.