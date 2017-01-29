FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
#Financials
Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target

DHAKA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.

Governor Fazle Kabir said average inflation was projected to be within 5.3-5.6 percent in June, below the target of 5.8 percent for the 2016-17 financial year that ended in June.

Average inflation was 5.92 percent in the 2015-16 financial year, the lowest in 12 years, largely due to a sharp drop in global commodity prices and good agricultural output in the South Asian country of 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)

