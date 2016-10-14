(Adds detail on power deal signed in par 7)
By Ruma Paul and Ben Blanchard
DHAKA/BEIJING Oct 14 China is set to sign off on
loans worth over $24 billion to Bangladesh during President Xi
Jinping's visit on Friday, Dhaka's biggest foreign credit line
to date that will help it build power plants, a seaport and
railways.
Xi's trip, the first by a Chinese president in 30 years, is
aimed at boosting China's involvement in infrastructure projects
at a time when India is pushing investments of its own in
Bangladesh, a country New Delhi considers its area of influence.
Japan, helped by India, has also got involved in Bangladesh,
offering finance at low interest rates to build a port and power
complex, sharpening competition for influence in the country of
160 million people located on the Bay of Bengal.
China plans to finance around 25 projects, including a 1,320
megawatt (MW) power plant, and is also keen to build a deep sea
port, Bangladesh junior finance minister M.A. Mannan said.
"Xi's visit will set a new milestone. (A) record amount of
loan agreements will be signed during the visit, roughly $24
billion," he told Reuters.
Among the proposed projects are highways and information
technology development, he said. "Our infrastructure needs are
big, so we need huge loans."
China's Jiangsu Etern Co Ltd signed a deal worth
$1.1 billion to strengthen the power grid network in Bangladesh,
the company said on Thursday.
Beijing is especially keen to revive a plan to build a deep
sea port in Sonadia which has been on hold for years, officials
said.
Xi is visiting Bangladesh on his way to a BRICS summit of
the world's leading emerging economies in Goa, India.
His trip comes at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is leading efforts to boost ties with neighbouring
countries, from Sri Lanka to Nepal, by offering them a share of
India's fast-growing economy.
Last year Modi announced a $2 billion credit line during a
visit to Dhaka, but China looks set to go well beyond that.
Zhao Gancheng, director of South Asia Studies at Shanghai
Institute for International Studies, said both India and China
supported development in Bangladesh, and that it did not have to
be one or the other.
"I really don't think there is a zero sum game going on in
Bangladesh between China and India. Bangladesh welcomes both
Chinese and Indian investment..." said Zhao.
Bangladesh has backed Xi's "One Belt, One Road" initiative
to boost trade and transport links across Asia and into Europe,
seeing it as an opportunity to lift growth.
India has reservations about the plan, amid worries that it
is an attempt to build a vast zone of Chinese influence.
Beijing had proposed an economic corridor linking
Bangladesh, Myanmar, China and northern India, but New Delhi did
not seem keen on the idea, Zhao said.
"Bangladesh has an enormous need for investment, and I don't
think it's going to become a site for strategic competition, a
game between the great powers or a pawn," he said.
($1 = 78.40 Taka)
