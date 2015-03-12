FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh factory building collapses, two dead, many feared trapped
March 12, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh factory building collapses, two dead, many feared trapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, March 12 (Reuters) - A cement factory collapsed in Bangladesh, killing two people, with several workers feared trapped, a police official said on Thursday.

Two bodies were pulled from under the roof of the collapsed factory in the port town of Mongla, 335 km (210 miles) southwest of the capital, Dhaka, district police official Nizamul Haqu Mollah said.

“We are not sure how many workers were there, but our recovery efforts are continuing with the help of the fire brigade,” Nizamul, a police superintendent, told Reuters by telephone.

The firm was a subsidiary of the Bangladesh army, he added.

Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

