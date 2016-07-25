FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bangladesh police investigate death of 10-year-old child worker
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 25, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh police investigate death of 10-year-old child worker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, July 25 (Reuters) - Police in Bangladesh are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy at a textile mill who was killed after co-workers inserted the nozzle of a high-pressure air pump in his rectum and turned it on.

The boy, Sagor Borman, worked at a textile mill in Narayanganj, on the outskirts Dhaka, and died on Sunday, police official Forkan Sikdar said.

"The boy died after other workers inserted a nozzle through his rectum. His father found his son lying beside a compressor machine with his abdomen swollen," Sikdar told Reuters on Monday.

Children under the age of 14 are not allowed to work under Bangladeshi law but child labour is common in a country where almost a quarter of its 160 million people live the below poverty line of $2 a day.

Bangladesh relies on garments for about 80 percent of its exports and for about 4 million jobs, and is a major supplier of clothes to developed markets in the West.

Accidents and poor conditions in the textile and garment sector are a major concern for foreign buyers.

The mill where the boy worked produces yarn for garment factories, police said.

In August, a 12-year-old boy working at a motorcycle workshop was killed in the same way after he had tried to quit his job. In November, a court sentenced two people to death for the killing the boy. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.