Bangladesh exports in October up 21 pct on garment sales

DHAKA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 21.15 percent to $2.37 billion in October from a year earlier, driven by stronger overseas sales of garments, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports from July to October, the first four months of the 2015-16 financial year, rose nearly 5 percent to $10.13 billion from the same period a year earlier, 3 percent short of the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $8.24 billion in the July-October period, compared with nearly $7.75 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)