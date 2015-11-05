FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh exports in October up 21 pct on garment sales
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 5, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh exports in October up 21 pct on garment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 21.15 percent to $2.37 billion in October from a year earlier, driven by stronger overseas sales of garments, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports from July to October, the first four months of the 2015-16 financial year, rose nearly 5 percent to $10.13 billion from the same period a year earlier, 3 percent short of the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $8.24 billion in the July-October period, compared with nearly $7.75 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.